PM Khan apprises Omani delegation about hardships of Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary delegation of Oman headed by Chairman Majles Al-Shura Sheikh Khalid Bin Hilal Al Maawali called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Thursday.

The prime minister apprised the visiting delegation about the hardships faced by Kashmiris in the occupied valley and the atrocities being committed against the innocent Muslim population there by the Indian forces, Radio Pakistan reported.

The two sides reiterated the need to further enhance bilateral trade ties and strengthen mutual cooperation in various fields.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser was also present in the meeting.

On Tuesday, a ten-member Omani parliamentary delegation, led by Chairman of the Majlis-E-Shura of Oman Khalid bin Hilal Nasser Al Maawali, had arrived on a four-day official visit to Pakistan.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), occupation forces have martyred 16 Kashmiris in the month of August and injured 467 with air-gun while the valley remains cut off from the rest of the world since August 5, when the Bhartia Janta Party (BJP) led Indian government scraped special status of the held territory.

Comments

comments