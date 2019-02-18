PM Khan’s portrait removed from Cricket Club of India

In an unjustified reaction to Pulwama attack, the authorities in India have removed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s portrait from the Cricket Club of India.

The Prime minister’s portrait was placed in the ‘All rounder restaurant’ in the club. A photograph of Imran Khan with his national teammates, which was on one of the walls of the club, has also been removed.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Indian government has banned coverage of Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in India.

#Visuals: Cricket Club of India covers Imran Khan’s photo at CCI Headquarters in Mumbai in wake of #PulwamaAttack. pic.twitter.com/H1Ymk71sfA — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2019

On directions of the Indian government, DSport, the official broadcaster of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in India, has blacked out the telecast of the tournament over Pulwama attack.

Read: Modi government bans telecast of PSL matches in India

Currently, the fourth edition of the PSL is underway in Dubai. A number of top cricketing stars from around the world are a part of the six teams that are competing in the tournament. The final stage of the league will be hosted in Pakistan. However, the telecast has been stopped in India, as per a report in Mumbai Mirror.

The broadcast was expected to be stopped from Friday night, however, some technical limitations meant the telecast was suspended from Saturday night. “We’ve suspended the broadcast,” a top channel official was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.

Comments

comments