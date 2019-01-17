PM Khan questions the ‘fear’ ECL instills in lawmakers

ISLAMABAD: Taking a jibe at the Opposition leaders, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday questioned the “fear” exit control list (ECL) instills in lawmakers and their keenness to flee abroad.

Why are some of our lawmakers so scared of the ECL? Why are they so keen to go abroad? There is so much work to be done by politicians in & for Pak – the land they claim to love but some cannot wait to take frequent trips abroad & lawmakers have iqamas or residencies abroad. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 17, 2019

The incumbent premier added that politicians have a lot of work to complete for the country they claim to love but some always want to travel abroad frequently. He also said some parliamentarians possess iqamas and residencies abroad.

In another tweet, PM Khan termed the aforementioned phenomenon as strange for the people who are happy to remain in the country and work for it.

Can anyone explain this strange phenomenon to those of us who would be quite happy to remain in and work for Pakistan because we actually love Pakistan. https://t.co/9mYZG4qHhl — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 17, 2019

Earlier this week, the prime minister had termed frequent opposition walkouts in the National Assembly as “mere tactics” to seek a National Reconciliation Ordinance.

“In a Parliament that costs taxpayers billions yearly, yet another walkout in NA by the Opposition shows that this is the only function they intend to perform. These are pressure tactics to seek an NRO & evade accountability for corruption in NAB cases not initiated by PTI,” he stated.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government had been accusing the Opposition for making several attempts to seek a NRO and a way out to evade accountability over corruption. However, the opposition parties, particularly the Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) rejected the government’s claim.

A few days ago, PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz said the government was portraying a wrong impression regarding opposition members seeking a NRO. “Let me clarify that we have no desire for NRO.”

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed also claimed that deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif sought a NRO for Maryam Nawaz but former president Asif Ali Zardari was not interested in the same deal for PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

