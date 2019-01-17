Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PM Khan questions the ‘fear’ ECL instills in lawmakers

PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Taking a jibe at the Opposition leaders, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday questioned the “fear” exit control list (ECL) instills in lawmakers and their keenness to flee abroad.

The incumbent premier added that politicians have a lot of work to complete for the country they claim to love but some always want to travel abroad frequently. He also said some parliamentarians possess iqamas and residencies abroad.

In another tweet, PM Khan termed the aforementioned phenomenon as strange for the people who are happy to remain in the country and work for it.

Earlier this week, the prime minister had termed frequent opposition walkouts in the National Assembly as “mere tactics” to seek a National Reconciliation Ordinance.

“In a Parliament that costs taxpayers billions yearly, yet another walkout in NA by the Opposition shows that this is the only function they intend to perform. These are pressure tactics to seek an NRO & evade accountability for corruption in NAB cases not initiated by PTI,” he stated.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government had been accusing the Opposition for making several attempts to seek a NRO and a way out to evade accountability over corruption. However, the opposition parties, particularly the Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) rejected the government’s claim.

Opposition’s NA walkouts a tactic to seek NRO: PM Khan

A few days ago, PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz said the government was portraying a wrong impression regarding opposition members seeking a NRO. “Let me clarify that we have no desire for NRO.”

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed also claimed that deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif sought a NRO for Maryam Nawaz but former president Asif Ali Zardari was not interested in the same deal for PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Police confesses failure before court to trace 18 missing children

Pakistan

Bilawal hits back at PM over ECL statement

Pakistan

Afghan refugees pin hopes on PM Khan

Pakistan

SHC moved against expulsion of boy from college over smoking


ARY NEWS URDU