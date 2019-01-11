PM Khan to visit Sindh on January 26: Sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is due to arrive in Sindh on a two-day visit on January 26, where he will hold important meetings with Sindh’s political figures, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to well informed sources, the PM will hold meetings with the Sindh’s key political personalities, during his visit to Badin, Ghotki, Jacobabad and Tharparkar districts.

Mr Khan will also visit the constituencies of the Federal Minister Mian Muhammad Soomro, Ali Gohar Mahar and Dr Zulfiqar Mirza and will also inspect the ongoing development schemes.

A local leader of Sindh’s Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Ali Gohar Mahar held a meeting with Prime Minster Imran Khan to discuss the political scenario of the province and had invited him to visit Ghotki.

Earlier in December, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail had also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in the federal capital and discussed matters pertaining to Sindh province during the meeting.

Federal Ministers, Fawad Chaudhry, Ali Zaidi and Faisal Vawda have already demanded of the Sindh’s Chief Executive Syed Murad Ali Shah to step down from his office following the JIT’s findings.

