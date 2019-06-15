ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government announces formation of organization with powers equivalent to provinces, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the decision was undertaken in a meeting between Chief Organizer PTI, Saifullah Khan Niazi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Prime Minister directed the Chief Organizer of PTI to hand over organizational responsibilities on merit to hardworking and faithful party workers.

Matters pertaining to the re-organization of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf also came under discussion.

In a statement, Saifullah said tha the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was fully vigilant to provide political and administrative rights to the people of South Punjab.

He added that the newly formed organization would extend the agenda of welfare and prosperity for the people of South Punjab.

