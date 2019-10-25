PM Khan to get briefing on FATF measures

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) retaining Pakistan on its grey list, Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a meeting to get a briefing on the matter, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources relayed the prime minister would be briefed on the measures the government has taken thus far to get out of the watchdog’s grey list. He would likely be apprised of the reasons behind its decision to retain the country on the grey list.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, who led a team that attended a crucial session of the Financial Action Task Force in Paris, would brief Prime Minister Khan on the action plan that the FATF wants Islamabad to implement to uproot money laundering and terror financing.

Meanwhile, PM Khan has also summoned a meeting of his economic team. Adviser on Commerce, Textile and Industry Abdul Razak Dawood, Hammad Azhar, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman Shabbar Zaidi, and other higher officials will attend the huddle.

Earlier, on Oct 23, Hammad Azhar had said Pakistan was committed to completing all the points in the action plan of FATF by the next year.

Addressing a news conference, he said Pakistan’s progress has been duly recognised in the September report.

Azhar said the country has made significant progress on many points of the action plan of the Financial Action Task Force in a short period of 10 months.

He said till last month, only five action items remained to be completed and twenty-two items were largely or partially completed out of twenty-seven.

