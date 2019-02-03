ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch ‘Sehat Card Scheme’ on Monday, ARY News reported.

Prime Minister Khan will perform groundbreaking ceremony of the scheme at 3:00 pm. Under this scheme, treatment for angioplasty, brain surgery, cancer and other diseases will be done free of cost.

In the first phase, the Health Cards will be distributed in Islamabad. Next month these cards will be distributed in tribal areas and then all over the country.

At least 15 million deserving and poor families will be benefitted from this policy. The card holders could get medical facilities up to Rs720,000. The medical facilities would be available in more than 150 private and government hospitals.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet on Sunday approved its first health policy for the province including the tribal areas.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan said the policy was finalised after passing it through different phases.

Under the policy, Hisham Inamullah, said attention would be paid on health’s primary and secondary facilities.

“We will try to avoid launching new projects,” he said.

He said the government was going to introduce a new policy about transfer and posting. He said 5,000 doctors had been registered since taking charge of the ministry.

The health minister said surprise visits at hospitals were part of the strategy. He confirmed that tribal districts were also included in the health policy.

