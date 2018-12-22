PM Khan to visit Lahore today, chair Punjab cabinet session

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to reach Lahore on Saturday (today) to chair a meeting of the Punjab cabinet.

As per details, following the provincial cabinet session, the premier will address a ceremony of textile exporters and take briefing from experts on the industrial sector.

A meeting between the prime minister and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar will also take place and PM Khan will be presented a report on the performance of the province and measures taken by the Punjab government.

Moreover, an event to mark 100 days of Punjab government in power is also being organized today in the provincial capital where CM Usman Buzdar will shed light on the progress of his governance across the province.

It is pertinent to mention that CM Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a high-level meeting few days earlier, to review 100 days performance of the various departments including revenue, energy, environment, information & culture, excise and taxation and food.

During the meeting, CM Buzdar put up the questions about the departmental performance, 100-day plans and future road-map of the departments.Talking to the participants, he said that departments will have to show performance adding that midnight oil should be burnt to achieve the targets well in time.

Mr Buzdar assured that Punjab government will fulfill its responsibilities with regard to overcoming the environmental degradation and also directed that a culture-calendar should be prepared to preserve the multi-faceted folk-culture of the province.

