PM Khan telephones UN chief, expresses concerns over situation in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday expressed concerns over recent spell of barbarism by Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir that killed over a dozen and injured many, ARY News reported.

In a telephonic conversation with the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, Prime Minister Imran Khan raised concerns over the ongoing atrocities and brutalities being perpetrated against the Kashmiris by Indian security forces.

“India is involved in serious violations of human rights in the held valley, UN should play its effective role for the solution of the decades long problem,” PM urged Guterres.

Issue of Kashmir should be resolved according to the will of Kashmiris, they should be given their right of self-determination, the PM asserted during telephonic talk with UN chief.

Earlier today, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, while briefing the media after the meeting of the federal cabinet, had said, PM would raise the issue of Kashmir with United Nations’ Secretary General.

It may be recalled that, the Senate of Pakistan and National Assembly had already passed unanimously resolutions, strongly condemning the recent barbarism by the Indian security forces in Occupied Kashmir that claimed lives of a number of innocent Kashmiris in Pulwama.

In senate, the resolution was moved by Pakistan People’s Party’s Sherry Rehman, while Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, had tabled the resolution in National Assembly, that expressed severe distress over the recent wave of state terrorism in the held valley.

The international community was urged to take notice of the rights violations in the Indian held Kashmir.

