PM Khan to embark on US visit through commercial flight: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for the United States visit through a commercial flight along with a small delegation.

In a series of tweets, she said: “The Prime Minister will protect the interests of Pakistan and its people during this important visit, the past rulers used to protect their personal financial interests during the foreign visits.”

In another tweet, Awan said, the special assistant said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is embarking upon the visit of the United States in a public style unlike the previous rulers who used to undertake such visits with planes filled their courtiers.

She said the departure of genuine public Prime Minister through a commercial flight is an example for Mughlia styled governments of the past.

On the invitation of President Donald J. Trump, PM Khan will embark on a visit to the US on July 21.

