PM Khan, US democrat leader Tahir Javed discuss regional situation  

ISLAMABAD: American democratic party leader Tahir Javed on Friday called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan at the Parliament House in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The meeting discussed matter related to overall regional situation, Pak-US relations and situation of occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed to expose Indian atrocities in the occupied valley and to call a conference on Situation of South Asia in Washington.

The premier urged upon the democrat leader to highlight the situation being faced by minorities in India and the blatant rights violations in the country and occupied Kashmir.

On December 26, PM Imran Khan had once again warned that the Modi-led Indian government can carry out false flag operation in Azad Kashmir to divert attention from the current protests against Citizen Amendment Act (CAA).

Read more: ‘Modi-led Indian govt risking regional peace by LoC violations’

“Narendra Modi is using Line of Control (LoC) and Azad Jammu Kashmir as a flashpoint to divert attention from current CAB protests,” said PM Imran while addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of Jalalpur Canal at Pind Dadan Khan, Jhelum.

PM Imran had said that Modi can do anything to divert world attention from the Occupied Kashmir, where 8 million people have been under siege for about five months. He said that Modi is committing atrocities not only against Muslims but other religious minorities as well.

Comments

comments