Celebrities are over the moon on PM Khan’s visit to the US

PM Khan

Pakistani celebrities took to Twitter to show massive respect for Prime Minister Imran Khan in the wake of his meeting with President Donald Trump.

Apart from being astounding entertainers, our celebrities have a very keen eye on Pakistani politics and they have shown their interest in political matters time and again. These celebrities have started to talk about these matters after the 2018 General Elections and the massive victory of PM Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

Following the spectacular display of love from overseas Pakistanis for PM Khan and his yesterday’s meeting with President Trump, Pakistani celebrities are wishing him luck, calling these moments as integral parts of history in the making.

The evergreen, Humayun Saeed wishes the Prime Minister to win hearts wherever he goes.

The gorgeous, Marwa Hocane, who has always supported PM Khan is proud and hopeful because, “After years of wait, at last, we are represented with such grace integrity & intelligence.”

Her elder sister, Urwa is overwhelmed on such a historic moment.

The legendary, Shaan Shahid takes a jibe on the critics.

The Tamgha e Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat thinks PM Khan is the Pakistani leader who deserves to be on the world stage representing Pakistan.

The man with a magical voice, Ali Zafar hopes the two countries to have an unprecedented friendly relationship between the two countries.

The super energetic Jeeto Pakistan host, Fahad Mustafa calls him his true leader.

The suave, Hamza Ali Abbasi is also blown away by the appreciation and love PM Khan is receiving in the US.

“May Allah be with you and Pakistan,” says the dapper Farhan Saeed, calling this visit historical.

The immensely talented, Sanam Saeed prays about the patience and faith to see the change PM Khan promised to bring.

First Pakistani globetrotter to circumnavigate around the world, Fakhr e Alam hopes may “this be the beginning of a better and peaceful future for all.”

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has met with President of the United States Donald Trump on Monday during his trip to Washington DC. PM Khan also addressed a public gathering which was arranged for the Pakistanis expatriates in the US.

