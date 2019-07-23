Celebrities are over the moon on PM Khan’s visit to the US

Pakistani celebrities took to Twitter to show massive respect for Prime Minister Imran Khan in the wake of his meeting with President Donald Trump.

Apart from being astounding entertainers, our celebrities have a very keen eye on Pakistani politics and they have shown their interest in political matters time and again. These celebrities have started to talk about these matters after the 2018 General Elections and the massive victory of PM Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

Following the spectacular display of love from overseas Pakistanis for PM Khan and his yesterday’s meeting with President Trump, Pakistani celebrities are wishing him luck, calling these moments as integral parts of history in the making.

The evergreen, Humayun Saeed wishes the Prime Minister to win hearts wherever he goes.

When a true leader speaks, the world listens. Great to see the outpour of love and support for Prime Minister Imran Khan during his US visit. May you continue to win hearts wherever you go @ImranKhanPTI Pakistan Zindabad 🇵🇰 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/zH8HXYAVre — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) July 22, 2019

The gorgeous, Marwa Hocane, who has always supported PM Khan is proud and hopeful because, “After years of wait, at last, we are represented with such grace integrity & intelligence.”

We are all extremely proud & hopeful & just looking at you Prime Minister! After years of wait, at last we are represented with such grace integrity & intelligence. May all our dreams come true as a nation inshAllah 🇵🇰❤️❤️ #PMIKInUSA #PMIKJalsaInUS @ImranKhanPTI Thank you! — MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) July 23, 2019

Her elder sister, Urwa is overwhelmed on such a historic moment.

What a vision @ImranKhanPTI !!! Overwhelmed on this historic moment ! May all the Pakistanis around the globe unite and become a part of making this vision come true ! Ameen #ImranKhan #PMIKJalsaInUSA #PakistanZindabad 🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰 — URWA HOCANE (@VJURWA) July 21, 2019

The legendary, Shaan Shahid takes a jibe on the critics.

I hope that’s protocol enough for critics .. pic.twitter.com/FuIKYVNMWK — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) July 22, 2019

The Tamgha e Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat thinks PM Khan is the Pakistani leader who deserves to be on the world stage representing Pakistan.

What a day to be a Pakistani and witness history in the making. My heart swelled with pride. 🇵🇰@ImranKhanPTI is the statesman we’ve needed on the world stage … 1/2#KhanMeetsTrump — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) July 22, 2019

At last not only we’ll get our voice heard on issues like Kashmir but we have new trade markets for our goods as well. This improved bilateral relationship can only lead to better things. Can’t get over how happy the 1st lady @FLOTUS looked! 2/2 #KhanMeetsTrump #PakistanZindabad — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) July 22, 2019

The man with a magical voice, Ali Zafar hopes the two countries to have an unprecedented friendly relationship between the two countries.

Hoping that this historic meeting would give way to unprecedented relationship between the two countries leading way to much awaited peace, stability & economic growth in the region. WATCH president @POTUS meets with Pakistani prime minister @ImranKhanPTI https://t.co/jP5ff5mjjP — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) July 23, 2019

The super energetic Jeeto Pakistan host, Fahad Mustafa calls him his true leader.

Such wonderful feeling to see how much you are loved by every Pakistani🤩 You Truely Are My Leader @ImranKhanPTI 😍Pakistan Zindabad🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/7xzZYxWeIs — Fahad Mustafa (@fahadmustafa26) July 22, 2019

The suave, Hamza Ali Abbasi is also blown away by the appreciation and love PM Khan is receiving in the US.

You can disagree with his decisions, policies or you can critique the performance of his Govt… But thr is no doubt tht Prime Minister Imran Khan is selected & elected by Pakistanis in Pakistan & around the world! Allah hu Akbar 🇵🇰 #PMIKJalsaInUSA https://t.co/qgvkA2b9JJ — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) July 22, 2019

“May Allah be with you and Pakistan,” says the dapper Farhan Saeed, calling this visit historical.

What a historic moment at DC last night! Every word you say khan ab @ImranKhanPTI comes straight from the heart and reaches straight to the millions of us who believe in you and who believe in the Naya Pakistan we all dreamt of!

May Allah be with you and Pakistan.#PMIKJalsaInUSA — Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) July 22, 2019

The immensely talented, Sanam Saeed prays about the patience and faith to see the change PM Khan promised to bring.

Still beaming with joy, pride and hope.. What a feeling. May we have the patience and faith to see the changes happen in due time. @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/KayNM8Exo2 — Sanam Saeed (@sanammodysaeed) July 22, 2019

First Pakistani globetrotter to circumnavigate around the world, Fakhr e Alam hopes may “this be the beginning of a better and peaceful future for all.”

Such wonderful images coming out of the @WhiteHouse so happy to see @sayedzbukhari @AliHZaidiPTI Ali Jehangir, senior officials under PM @ImranKhanPTI along with COAS being shown such great hospitality by @POTUS let this be the beginning of a better and peaceful future for all. pic.twitter.com/S9wHyhryL6 — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) July 22, 2019

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has met with President of the United States Donald Trump on Monday during his trip to Washington DC. PM Khan also addressed a public gathering which was arranged for the Pakistanis expatriates in the US.

