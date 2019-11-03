PM Khan’s resignation out of the question, says Tareen

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen says Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation is out of the question.

He in a statement said that the government is not even ready to talk about the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) demand for the premier’s resignation and that the ruling party is not in two minds in this regard.

Tareen said it is the right of the opposition to hold a protest, adding the JUI-F has been given a place in Islamabad for the purpose.

He said the government didn’t create any obstacles to the Azadi March’s journey to Islamabad.

He asked JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to abide by the agreement his party had reached with the government.

Tareen, slamming the opposition, said the country has been reeling from the flawed policies of those who bragged about improving the national economy in just six months.

Earlier today, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the nation is well aware of tactics of the JUI-F chief and would not allow him to use the religious card for his vested interests.

In a series of Tweets, she regretted that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is threatening to create anarchy in the country by bringing innocent students of seminaries to the streets.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan would neither make a deal with these elements nor give them any relaxation in the accountability process.

