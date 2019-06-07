ISLAMABAD: Owing to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s tourism policies, Skardu has become the center of tourists’ attraction.

As the tourism promotion is among the preferences of the government, the sector is steadily reviving especially in the most Northern area of the country, Skardu.

Lately, a large number of foreign tourists have crowded the world’s highest altitude airport of Skardu. In 2019 so far, more than 50,000 tourists have come to visit the Skardu in Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Upon the direction of PM Khan, special steps were taken by the Civil Aviation Authority for the extension of the Skardu airport.

Skardu is an important gateway to the eight-thousanders of the nearby Karakoram Mountain range. Its airport is situated at an elevation of 2,230 metres (7,320 feet) above sea level.

