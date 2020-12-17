Bureaucracy blamed for KP’s labourer housing project delay

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Thursday reportedly taken notice of delay in the completion of 2,250 flats designated for labour class in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

According to the information shared by the sources, it is after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health minister Shaukat Yousafzai brought this issue to Prime Minister, citing bureaucratic disinterest for the hindrance behind project completion.

The Prime Minister released Rs200 funds immediately, sources said, to complete the flats for labour housing and have assigned his special assistant Zulfi Bukhari with Yousafzai to resolve matter soon.

No compromise on labour rights will be tolerated by the party and the government, sources quoted PM as saying this and adding that he will inaugurate the project himself after its completion.

Moreover, the PM has reportedly appreciated KP health minister Yousafzai for his timely concern over the issue.

It may be noted that the flats for labourers are KP’s Workers Welfare Board development project which could not be completed after ten years.

READ: Govt to distribute health insurance cards amongst Azad Kashmir people

Separately today, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced his government has decided to distribute National Sehat Card amongst people of Azad Kashmir.

All of the populace in the 10 districts of Azad Kashmir will be given health insurance cards, the PM announced today and added that for 1.2 million people overall, the government will begin printing the cards from tomorrow.

The Prime Minister will officially announce tomorrow the insurance card distribution amongst Azad Kashmir people in the program related to the national health scheduled in the Prime Minister card.

