PM Imran lauds power ministry efforts for bringing improvements in energy sector

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday appreciated the measures taken by the Energy Ministry for bringing improvements in the power sector, ARY News reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to prepare a timeline-based strategy to further ease the process for investors and investment in the energy sector.

He was chairing a briefing on creating easements, resolving people’s problems, and simplifying the process and procedure for investment in the energy sector.

The Prime Minister was briefed that eighty percent of feeders, across Pakistan, has been made theft and loss free, improving uninterrupted power supply to all sectors.

The meeting was informed that the target for the transmission of 23,000 megawatts of electricity was achieved for the first time in country’s history.

It was briefed that common people are allowed to purchase transformers from approved companies without seeking any No Objection Certificate to solve their problems at the earliest.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Special Assistant to PM Imran on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan and Nadeem Babar.

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision of referring the long-standing Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) dispute to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

