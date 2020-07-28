PM Imran lauds tele-schooling’s role in promoting education

ISLAMABAD: Lauding the role of tele-schooling in promoting education, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed the concerned authorities to bring education within the ambit of universal service fund (USF), ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on the telecom sector, PM Imran directed to accelerate work to bring education under the ambit of USF.

The meeting also discussed various proposals to improve internet access and connectivity in the country.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, Ameenul Haq, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and others were present in the meeting.

Read More: PM Imran launches Teleschool to help students get education during lockdown

Earlier on April 13, Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched the Teleschool, an educational television channel, to broadcast academic content for students stuck at their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Expressing gratitude to the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting over the initiative, he had said the channel will help impart education to children across the country amid the lockdown.

Unfortunately, no heed was paid to improving quality of education in the country in the past, the premier had lamented, adding his government was giving special attention to education standards.

Comments

comments