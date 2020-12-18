PM Imran launches Sehat Sahulat Programme for Azad Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: In a major relief to the citizens, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday launched Sehat Sahulat Program for Azad Jammu and Kashmir, ARY News reported

Addressing the launching ceremony of the program in Islamabad, PM Imran said that the launch of this program in the territory will also send a message across the line of control where a fascist and oppressive regime is oppressing the rights of people that we care for our people.

Initially, the Sehat Sahulat cards will be issued to over 1.2 million families in Azad Kashmir, the prime minister said, adding that the program will enable them to undergo free treatment at over 300 hospitals. He said that the government is committed to transform Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state.

PM Imran said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government decided to provide free of charge universal healthcare to each and every resident of the province. In Punjab, six million families have been provided with the health cards and the provincial government is striving to provide this facility to the entire population by the end of next year.

Earlier on August 20, Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched Sehat Sahulat Programme for the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa residents aimed at providing health insurance cover of a million rupees to all the families.

Addressing the ceremony, PM Imran Khan had congratulated the provincial government for launching the programme and providing health cards to every person in the province.

