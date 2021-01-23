PM directs lawmakers to ensure timely completion of development projects

ISLAMABAD: Members of National and Provincial Assemblies belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the lawmakers discussed the ongoing development schemes in their constituencies with the premier.

The lawmakers called on PM Imran include Haji Imtiaz Ahmed, Shoukat Ali Bhatti, Mina Iftekhar Hayat, Muhammad Arshad Chaudhry, Liaquat Badar, Chauhdry Ejaz, Nazar Muhammad Gondal and others.

On the occasion, the prime minister was briefed about the steps being taken for the relief of people in Gujrat and Mandi Bahuddin. They also discussed the repair and extension of road infrastructure in the two districts.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to ensure timely completion of the development projects in their respective constituencies.

Earlier today, women parliamentarians MNAs Asma Qadeer and Ghulam Bibi Bharwana called on PM Khan in Islamabad.

Read More: PM Khan lauds women parliamentarians’ role in solving problems of masses

Talking to them, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan said that the women parliamentarians are playing an effective role in the resolution of problems in their constituencies, which is quite welcoming.

Asma Qadeer briefed PM Khan about Sustainable Household Project. The project will not only help meet the needs of a middle-class house but also contribute to livelihood.

The proposed project is not only environment friendly for minimum carbon footprint but also has the capacity to transform a house into a sustainable unit.

Comments

comments