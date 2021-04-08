PM all set to lay foundation of LDA Naya Pakistan apartments

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of the 35,000 LDA City apartments project tomorrow, under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, ARY News reported.

This was announced by Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed in a tweet.

وعدوں سے تکمیل تک کا سفر ۔ وزیراعظم عمران خان کل لاہور میں نیا ہاوسنگ اسکیم کے تحت ۳۵۰۰۰ اپارٹمنٹس کا سنگ بنیاد رکھیں گے ۔ انشاءاللہ اب محنت کش اور تنخواہ دار بھی اپنے گھر کا مالک بن سکے گا pic.twitter.com/RXmccfGpLg — Murad Saeed (@MuradSaeedPTI) April 8, 2021

Under the scheme, 4,000 apartments will be constructed during the first phase. The target of constructing 4,000 apartments is to be achieved in one and a half years. Every apartment will cover a 650 square feet area, having two bedrooms.

The LDA had fixed price of Rs2.7million for every apartment which will be taken in easy installments.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Lahore today to get briefings on efforts taken against inflation and COVID-19 spread in the province.

The prime minister during his visit to Lahore would chair key meetings at Chief Minister House, where he would get briefings on the latest updates on inflation and COVID-19 situation.

The prime minister would also be briefed on the Ravi River project and other housing schemes besides also being updated on an operation against land grabbers in the province.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan performed the groundbreaking of Farash Town apartments in Islamabad under the Naya Pakistan Housing Program.

