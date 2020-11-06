PM directs for maximum benefits to locals of economic development at tourist spots

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has directed to ensure that local populace will get maximum benefits of economic activities at tourist places.

PM Khan visited Gabeen Jabba Valley in Swat today and got a briefing about the steps taken by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government to promote tourism in the province.

The premier directed to observe cleanliness at tourist spots and unnecessary construction be avoided to maintain natural beauty.

PM Imran Khan instructed that consultants of international repute should be hired to further develop tourism spots and start economic activities there. He advised the provincial government to take extra care of local people, while developing tourist places so that they can be benefited to the maximum.

The PM was briefed that environment-friendly camping pods have been opened for tourists in Gabeen Jabba since August this year, which multiplied economic activities with arrival of more tourists, besides earning revenue.

It was said that 100 pods have been installed at various tourist sites of the province, whereas 90 additional pods are reaching Pakistan with the cooperation of UNDP.

It was told that a plan has been formulated under which 500 families will be given soft loans worth 400,000 rupees per family, enabling them to spare a room of their houses, equipped with necessary facilities, for tourists.

It was informed that work is underway to establish environment friendly modern tourist spots on thousands of kanals of land at Mansehra, Abbottabad, and Swat with the cooperation of World Bank. It was said that events like skiing, snow marathon, and snowboarding will be organized at Chitral, Malam Jabba, and Kaghan in February next year. Special Tourism Authorities have been established at Kalam, Kumrat, and Kalash in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

