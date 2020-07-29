PM Imran summons parliamentary party meeting of PTI, allied parties  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a joint parliamentary party meeting of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allied parties on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the joint parliamentary party meeting of PTI and its allied parties will be held with PM Imran in the chair at 2 pm tomorrow.

All the lawmakers of PTI and its allied parties have been asked to ensure their presence in the important meeting.

Read More: Ordinances relating to FATF, Kulbhushan Jadhav tabled in Senate

Earlier on July 29, federal government had tabled ordinances pertaining to fulfilling FATF obligations and implementing International Court of Justice (ICJ) decision on the trial of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav before the Senate.

Federal Law Minister Senator Farogh Naseem had laid six ordinances before the upper house for approval including the International Court of Justice (Review and Re-consideration) Ordinance, 2020; Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020; Public-Private Partnership Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020; Corporate Restructuring Companies (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 and Companies (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate, Farogh Naseem had said that the ICJ decision on Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav was 80 percent in favour of the country. “I wanted to appreciate PML-N for accepting the jurisdiction of the ICJ in the Jadhav case,” he had said.

