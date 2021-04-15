PM Imran to announce mega development package for Sindh

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Sindh on Friday for a day-long visit, during which he will announce a mega-development package for the province, ARY News reported.

Sharing the details on the social networking website, Twitter, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that PM Imran Khan will announce a mega-development package for Sindh on 16th of April in Sukkur. He will also inaugurate the “Kamyab Jawan Programme” in the city.

سندھ کے عوام اپنے پیارے قائد ، وزیر اعظم عمران خان کا بہت انتظار کر رہے تھے ، اب یہ انتظار کل ختم ہونے کو ہے۔

وزیر اعظم عمران خان کل سکھر پہنچیں گے اور سندھ کے عوام کے لئے ایک بڑے ترقیاتی پیکیج کا اعلان کریں گے۔ — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) April 15, 2021

During his visit, the prime minister will also hold meetings with the leadership of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), PTI’s local leaders and notable personalities, sources privy to the matter said.

In the evening, PM Imran will attend a fundraising Iftar dinner organized by Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH) in Karachi.

Meanwhile, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that PM Imran Khan will announce Rs466 billion development package for Sindh. He maintained that the government was taking all-out measures to remove the sense of deprivation among the people in Sindh.

وزیر اعظم @ImranKhanPTI کل سکھر میں سندہ کیلئے 446 ارب روپے کے میگا ترقیاتی پیکج کا اعلان کریں گے، یہ خطیر رقم کراچی پیکج کے 11سو ارب روپے کے علاوہ ہو گی، اگلے دو سال انشاللہ سندہ کی ترقی کے سال ہوں گے ، تحریک انصاف سندہ کے عوام کی مرحومیوں کے خاتمے کےلئے ہر ممکن اقدام کر رہی ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 15, 2021

Read More: PM Imran launches Rehmatul-Lil Alameen (SAW) scholarship program

Earlier on April 15, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had launched the Rehmatul-Lil Alameen (SAW) scholarship program in Islamabad.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, PM Imran Khan had lauded the efforts of the Punjab government for introducing the Rehmatul-Lil Aalameen (SAW) scholarship program.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had said Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him was the greatest human being in history, Whoever follows his footprints was blessed by the Almighty Allah, he had added.

Comments

comments