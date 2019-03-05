PM didn’t take notice of Faisal Vawda’s LoC visit: spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s spokesperson on Tuesday rejected reports that the premier expressed displeasure over Federal Minister Faisal Vawda for visiting the restive Line of Control (LoC), ARY News reported.

“Neither did the prime minister take notice of Faisal Vawda’s visit to LoC nor gave him directives,” clarified the spokesman. “The reports doing rounds about the minister negate the truth.”

He advised people to desist from spreading disinformation.

The rebuttal came in the wake of reports in a section of media that Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the federal minister’s visit to the LoC and his taking pictures with the wreckage of the crashed Indian warplane that was shot down by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for entering Pakistani airspace.

The reports said the prime minister expressed displeasure over the minister and advised him to exercise caution next time.

Last week, the minister posted a video clip and pictures of his LoC visit on his Twitter account.

In a post, he wrote: “[I] Visited LOC [and] met our brave soldiers standing tall. We are proud of them. The whole nation salutes you. No one can harm our beloved country InshaAllah. As PM Imran Khan said we do not want escalation but we reserve our right of defence. So we retaliated.”

Visited LOC met our brave soldiers standing tall. We are proud of them.

The whole nation salutes you.

No one can harm our beloved country InshaAllah. As PM Imran Khan said we do not want escalation but we reserve our right of defence. So we retaliated. pic.twitter.com/pSNpzaVPmT — Faisal Vawda (@FaisalVawdaPTI) February 27, 2019

