ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday took notice of under-trial pending cases in international courts and summoned details of cases from authorities concerned, ARY News reported.

As per details, the issue of under-trial cases in international courts raised in today’s cabinet meeting which was chaired by PM Imran Khan here in Islamabad.

In the meeting, some cabinet members expressed concerns over Pakistan losing cases in international courts. The federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry and Shireen Mazari told the cabinet that Pakistan has spent billions of rupees on under-trial cases and lost several cases despite paying huge amounts to lawyers.

Taking notice of the pending cases in international courts, the prime minister summoned details of under-trial cases and lawyers looking over those cases in international courts.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan opposed the mortgaging of Islamabad’s biggest park, F-9 Park for launching the Islamic-denominated Ijara Sukuk bonds at domestic and international markets.

The federal cabinet meeting, held in Islamabad with PM Imran in the chair, has decided to mortgage Islamabad Club instead of the F-9 park named after Fatimah Jinnah.

Meanwhile, the federal cabinet also approved the formation of an inquiry commission to investigate the Broadsheet scandal.

