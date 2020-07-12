PM Office releases video, highlights diplomatic successes of Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Office has released a video regarding the diplomatic successes of the premier Imran Khan which highlighted his efforts to thwart the vile plans of arch-rival India to diplomatically isolate Pakistan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The documentary covered the time duration of the last two years and exhibited important incidents where PM Imran Khan had globally emerged as a prominent leader.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In the video, the Office elaborated the PM Khan’s key role in important global issues including strengthening ties with the Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), United States (US), Saudi Arabia-Iran conflict, as well as Afghanistan peace process.

It sheds light on the measures adopted by the Imran Khan-led federal government to make the country a safe state by promoting sports and tourism. It contains the special mentioning of the United Kingdom (UK) and other states which maintained Pakistan as a safe state to visit in their travel advisories.

The 7.53 minutes long video recalled the moments when PM Imran Khan raised a strong voice against atrocities being faced by the Kashmiris in the occupied valley besides exposing the fascist ideology of Indian PM Narendra Modi and controversial policies of the BJP-led government.

Through the serious efforts of PM Imran Khan, US President Donald Trump had offered mediation between Pakistan and India over Kashmir dispute for the first time. Many countries around the world and international media have started raising voice for the rights of Kashmiris after the successful diplomacy the premier.

Comments

comments