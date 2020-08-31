PM Imran okays Karachi transformation plan: Sindh governor

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved Karachi transformation plan, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News program Power Play, Imran Ismail said that the prime minister will announce special package for rain-hit Karachi during his visit to the metropolis.

The governor said that he had discussed the Karachi transformation plan with the premier during a meeting today. Under the plan, the government will remove encroachments from sewerage and storm drains and will provide alternative places to the people.

Imran Ismail said that the government will also resolve the issue of potable water in the metropolis. He maintained that the prime minister will visit Karachi if all the stake holders agree on the plan.

Read More: PM Imran Khan to announce special package for rain-hit Karachi

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Karachi on September 03 as the federal government had decided to announce a special package for the rain-hit city.

According to details, the prime minister would announce uplift projects to transform infrastructure in the city, besides also meeting the stakeholders and coalition parties from the metropolis.

The federal government had decided to release funds for the projects in the city and the matter would be discussed in the meeting of the coalition partners scheduled with the prime minister.

Comments

comments