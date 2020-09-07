PM Imran orders to assess rain damages in Sindh, KP  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman to assess the damages caused by recent rains in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so that the relief activities could be accelerated and a joint strategy could be prepared to compensate for the losses, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting of National Coordination Committee for Floods in Islamabad today, PM Imran stressed coordination between the federal and provincial governments to deal with the challenges posed by the climate change.

The prime minister emphasized the need for more coordination among all federal and provincial institutions to cope with the challenge.

Read More: PM Imran rolls out Rs1.1 trillion package for rain-hit Karachi

Earlier on September 5, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced ‘historic’ Rs1100 billion financial package for the execution of a transformation plan meant to address the city’s issues and developmental requirements.

Briefing media about the Karachi package here at Governor House, the Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that federal government was fully aware of the problems being faced by people of Karachi and PTI government had decided to resolve all pending issues of the metropolis.

“One year & three-year plans for Karachi’s transformation have been devised as we’ve decided to resolve issues of Karachi on a permanent basis,” he had said and added that the Provincial Coordination Implementation Committee (PCIC) had been formed which will monitor the implementation of Karachi Package.

