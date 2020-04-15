PM orders FIA inquiry over propaganda against CJP, judiciary

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to hold an inquiry into propaganda against the chief justice and judiciary on social platforms, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The premier took notice of propaganda against the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and judiciary on social media and directed FIA to hold an inquiry against the responsible persons, said PM Office.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PM Imran Khan said that strict legal action should be taken against the persons for running the anti-judiciary campaign.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan chided his special assistant on health, Dr Zafar Mirza, over exhibiting unserious behaviour before the Supreme Court (SC).

The premier’s reaction came after the SAPM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza showed unserious behaviour during his appearance before the top court hearing the matters related to coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Sources told ARY News that PM Khan said it was Dr Mirza’s responsibility to present a comprehensive report before the top court regarding the measures adopted to fight coronavirus.

