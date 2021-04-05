PM Imran orders legislation against sugar satta mafia  

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to deal with the sugar satta mafia, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the concerned authorities to bring a new law in the country, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting of his party spokespersons in Islamabad today, PM Imran Khan ordered to bring one-window operation law against the sugar satta mafia, said sources.

In order to ensure the availability of sugar at affordable rates, the prime minister directed to launch a countrywide crackdown on sugar satta mafia. He directed the concerned authorities to take indiscriminate action against the sugar satta mafia to provide relief to the masses ahead of the holy month of Ramazan.

He asked the spokespersons to highlight the government’s achievements and performance instead of speaking about the PDM.

Earlier on March 28, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a crackdown against sugar satta mafia in Karachi had arrested seven brokers involved in sugar heist.

The FIA commercial banking circle had arrested four more persons after earlier arrest of three sugar brokers in Karachi. The accused were involved in causing an artificial sugar crisis, a spokesperson of the FIA had said.

The FIA had earlier arrested three brokers Dayaldas, Santosh Kumar and Raj Kumar in Karachi. “All three have been involved in sugar satta dealings,” FIA officials had said.

