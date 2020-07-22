PM Imran orders plan to meet gas demand  

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to meet the rising demand of gas in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed to devise a comprehensive strategy to meet gas requirements of both domestic and industrial sectors, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Islamabad today, PM Imran said that gas requirements of industrial and domestic consumers were increasing day by day.

“The gas related matters are not restricted to one province or region but the whole country. Therefore it is important that the future strategy on this matter is formulated after mutual consultations.”

PM Imran directed the Special Assistant Nadeem Babar to furnish all the matters regarding gas before Council of Common Interests.

He said that consultations should be held with energy experts in order to find durable solution of gas related matters.

Read More: Govt taking all-out measures to overcome gas crisis: Hafeez Shaikh

Earlier on January 8, adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh had said that the government was taking all-out measures to overcome the gas crisis in the country.

Presiding over a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy, Hafeez Shaikh had sought a detailed plan from the Ministry of Energy to overcome the shortage of energy and improve gas supply throughout the year.

The meeting had been apprised that 70 million metric cubic feet gas will be added in the system by the end of January.

Comments

comments