PM Imran to mentor PCB reforms: Zufi Bukhari

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani and cricketers met with Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the reforms in the department, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Special Assistant to the PM for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari, also present in the meeting, said that significant and decisive steps were taken today by the PM for national cricket.

Defining step today for Pakistan cricket led by none other than the Skipper himself. #PMIK will mentor @TheRealPCBMedia & PTV reforms,

great day for Ehsan Mani, Wasim Khan & admin for leading the way to a better system. Good times ahead for our fav sport! pic.twitter.com/giatOLJz4R — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) September 16, 2020

Bukhari marked the meeting, set to mull over reforms in the PCB as a ‘defining step today for Pakistan cricket’ in his tweet he posted on his twitter handle after the meeting. He said in a tweet that the key development was led by “none other than the skipper himself”, referring to cricketer-turned-politician and now prime minister.

The SAPM said the PM Khan will “mentor” the reforms in national cricket and those in Pakistan Television (PTV) himself.

The meeting in the PCB office was also attended by former skipper and International Sports Commentator Waseem Akram

Talking to media SAPM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said that the meeting discussed leading youth towards cricket.

Dar said that youngsters will be given all the opportunities to advance in the fields of sports and he stressed that young talent in cricket is of critical value.

He said that his department, Youth Affairs, join PCB for the talent hunt.

Comments

comments