ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired a review meeting of the Nullah Lai expansion, Ring Road and Lai Expressway projects here in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to details, a detailed briefing was given to Prime Minister Imran Khan on the Nullah Lai expansion expressway, ring road, and industrial zone projects.

Addressing a meeting to review the project in Islamabad on Wednesday, the Prime Minister directed to formulate final proposals after consultation with all stakeholders and submit it for approval.

PM Khan has said that the Nullah Lai expansion project is very important for Rawalpindi as it will solve the problems of the people. “The Nullah Lai expansion project is very important for Rawalpindi for preventing its residence from a flood situation,” added PM.

Prime Minister Imran Khan further said that the people of Rawalpindi were facing various problems over the last years due to the increase in the population of the city, adding that the ring road and Nullah Lai expansion projects will boost investment and economic activities.

The meeting was attended by Hamad Azhar, Asad Umar, Sheikh Rashid, and senior officers.

Back in September, Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar, had given the approval to start work on Rawalpindi Ring Road project under Public-Private Partnership.

The 65.8km ring road will start from Radio Pakistan Rawat N-5 and terminate at Sangjani N-5. Construction of Special Economic Zones (SEZs), including industrial, educational, recreational, medical health, residential and aerotropolis etc is a key component of the RRR.

