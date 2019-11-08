Abiding by PM’s pledge, Pakistan to not charge Sikh pilgrims entry fee

ISLAMABAD: Abiding by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s commitment, Pakistan will not receive services charges of $20 from Sikh pilgrims visiting Kartarpur Gurdwara on Nov 9 and 12 on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Baba Guru Nanak, says the Foreign Office.

“We recall that as special gesture on auspicious occasion of 550th anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, PM Imran Khan had announced waiver of requirements of passport & registration of pilgrims 10 days in advance. Unfortunately, Indian side has declined these facilitative measures,” Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said in a series of tweets today.

PM Imran Khan had also announced waiver of service charges of US $ 20 on 9 and 12 November 2019. Abiding by the PM’s commitment, Pakistan will not receive any service charge from pilgrims on these two dates. #pakistankartarpurspirit — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) November 8, 2019

During a weekly news briefing on Nov 7, the FO spokesman had said that no fee will be charged from the Sikh pilgrims coming to Kartarpur on November 9 and 10. The passport condition for the travelers was waived off only for one year, he told.

Dr Faisal further said that Indian cricketer and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu has been issued the visa to attend the opening ceremony of the corridor on November 9.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson said the opening of the Kartarpur corridor was the sole initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan which was then followed by the Indian side.

The spokesperson regretted the Indian posture of not reciprocating to Pakistan’s peace overtures for resolution of all outstanding disputes including those relating to Kashmir, water, Sir Creek and Siachen.

Dr Muhammad Faisal said humanitarian nightmare in occupied Kashmir is worsening with continuous military lockdown and communications blockade by India. He said eight million Kashmiri people have been cut off from the rest of the world. He asked the world community to impress upon India to half blatant human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and move towards resolution of the festering dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

