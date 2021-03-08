PM vows to bring poll reforms to eliminate corrupt practices

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday vowed to bring election reforms to end horse trading and corrupt practices, ARY News reported.

Talking to Senator Faisal Javed and Senator Zeeshan Khanzada who called on him in Islamabad today, PM Imran said they were taking measures to ensure that next Senate elections would be held through the open ballot.

Sadiq Sanjrani is a strong candidate for the top Senate slot, he said and hoped that he would won the election. He maintained that the government will introduce legislation to stop use of money in the next Senate elections.

The prime minister said that the wellbeing of the poor and deserving people is the top priority of the government. He said that the government is endeavoring to help the deserving people at individual as well as institution level in consultation and cooperation with all stakeholders.

Earlier on March 6, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had thanked the lawmakers for their support and reposing confidence in him.

Addressing in the National Assembly, after gaining a vote of confidence from the House, PM Imran Khan had said when you come out of a difficult time, you get stronger.

Reacting to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) response to his reservations, PM Imran Khan had said he was surprised over the ECP’s statement that the Senate elections were transparently held.

