PM lauds power minister over ‘load shedding free Ramazan’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday congratulated Minister for Power Omer Ayub and Secretary Irfan Ali on launching a crackdown against electricity thieves and working towards removing bottlenecks in the power transmission.

“Want to congratulate Omar Ayub and Secretary Irfan Ali for the way they went after the electricity thieves and worked on removing bottlenecks in the electricity transmission – thus allowing Pakistanis the luxury of having the first load shedding-free Ramazan,” he tweeted.

Earlier, on May 24, Minister for Power, Petroleum and Natural Resources Omar Ayub Khan had said circular debt will be eliminated by the end of next year.

Speaking at a press conference, the minister lamented the incumbent government inherited a Rs650 billion circular debt from the previous government.

He said the government has been taking measures to check power theft and vowed to eradicate it completely.

“80 per cent feeders have been cleared of power theft,” the minister said, adding 3,000 megawatts of electricity were added to the power system by eradicating electricity theft.

He said the government is setting up new power projects in the country using its own resources and by 2025 20 per cent energy produced in the country will be through alternative sources. He said this portion will increase to over 30 percent by 2030.

