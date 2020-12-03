PM Imran, Prince Charles discuss coronavirus situation

ISLAMABAD: Britain’s Prince Charles on Thursday made a telephone call to Prime Minister Imran Khan and reiterated his country’s support for Pakistan in fight against the coronavirus, ARY News reported.

According to the British High Commission, matters of mutual interest, bilateral ties, coronavirus pandemic, climate change and other issues were discussed during the telephonic conversation between the two leaders.

The Prince of Whales expressed sorrow over the COVID-19 related deaths in Pakistan. He lauded the country’s commitment to tackle global warming and reaffirmed that his country will support Pakistan to promote renewable energy initiatives in the country.

Both the leaders agreed on the need for global cooperation to cope with the international challenges.

On the occasion, Prince Charles told PM Imran that UK will host the United Nations’ climate change summit, known as COP26 next year.

Earlier on September 29, Prime Minister Imran Khan had urged the G20 states and the world economic bodies to grant debt relief to developing countries for at least one year as their economies have been hit hard by the novel coronavirus.

In his virtual address at the Financing for Development summit at UN headquarters in New York, PM Imran had urged the rich countries to set up special fund amounting to $500 billing to mitigate the problems being faced by the developing countries due to the COVID-19.

He had stressed the need to create a UN Infrastructure Investment Facility to mobilize an additional 1.5 Trillion dollars annually in the developing countries as the IMF estimates that developing countries will require an additional 2.5 Trillion dollars to recover from COVID-induced contraction.

