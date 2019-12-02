ISLAMABAD: To stabilise the national economy and create employment opportunities for youth is the government’s foremost priority, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday.

He was presiding over a meeting in Islamabad where his Adviser on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussan briefed him on Food Bank programme.

Prime Minister Khan lauded the programme aimed at providing food to deserving people at their doorstep and vowed to extend every possible support to make the initiative successful. He called for “out-of-the-box” proposals for the purpose.

He reiterated the incumbent government is fixated on providing relief to the common man, adding progress on uplift schemes will expedite financial activities in the country and help create employment opportunities for youth.

Moody’s rating agency in its latest report issued earlier today changed Pakistan’s outlook to stable from negative.

Moody’s has kept Pakistan’s rating outlook unchanged to B-3. It further said the Pakistani economy is improving and the biggest challenge being faced by the Pakistani economy, the current account deficit, is also shrinking.

Hailing Moody’s ratings, Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar tweeted: “Moody’s has upgraded Pak’s rating to B ‘Stable’ from B ‘negative’.

It was during June 2018 review when Moody’s downgraded Pak econ. PTI govt rescued that econ from crises and then achieved good progress in stabilisation. Our ultimate goal is sustainable growth and development.”

