PM Imran directs IG Punjab to ensure people’s security

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed the Punjab inspector general of police to take all possible measures to ensure the security of the people, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting to review police’s performance and reforms, PM Imran Khan directed to resolve the public issue on merit. Strict action should be taken against those police personal who create hurdles in the provision of justice to the masses, he said, adding that no one is above the law.

The prime minister said that people had to pay the price for political recruitment in the police department during the past governments. PM Imran asked the police not to accept any kind of political pressure.

People will be satisfied only when they were treated equally and according to the law, the prime minister added.

Read More: PM Khan, CM Buzdar discuss Punjab's overall situation

Earlier today, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had directed Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar to expedite efforts to provide relief to the masses.

Upon arrival in Lahore on a day-long visit, CM Punjab Usman Buzdar had called on PM Imran Khan. The meeting discussed various matters related to development projects and the overall situation of the province. Buzdar had briefed the premier about the law and order situation of the province and development projects being carried out by the provincial government.

