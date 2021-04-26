PM directs Punjab govt to launch web portal for public complaints

MULTAN: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the Punjab government to launch a web portal for public complaints about corruption, ARY News reported.

PM Imran Khan gave directions during a meeting with members of the National Assembly (MNAs) and Member of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) belonging to Multan.

Federal Ministers Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Special Assistants to PM Dr. Shehbaz Gill, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, Provincial Ministers Makhdoom Hasham Jawan Bakht, Hussain Jahanian Gardezi and a large number of MNAs and MPAs were present in the meeting.

The prime minister also directed to take strict punitive measures against the officials found involved in corruption.

In order to remove deprivations of the people of South Punjab, the federal government was giving special attention to the development of this part of the country and the prosperity of its people, he said.

Read More: PM Imran announces to bring constitutional amendment for South Punjab province

During the meeting, the problems faced by South Punjab especially Multan and the measures being taken to address those issues were discussed.

The premier was told that 11000 primary schools in the area have been shifted on a solar power system.

Besides the progress of solar power project in Layyah and RLNG (Re-gasified Liquified Natural Gas) projects, the progress of all ongoing schemes was discussed in the meeting.

