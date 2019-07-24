PM, Qatari counterpart discuss ways to cement ties

DOHA: Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani discussed on Wednesday ways to further cement bilateral ties and long-lasting friendship between the two brotherly countries.

The meeting took place at the residence of the Qatari prime minister, according to a statement issued by the PM office media wing.

Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, special assistant Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari, secretary foreign office Sohail Mehmood and Pakistan ambassador to Qatar Syed Ahsan Raza Shah were also present on the occasion.

PM Khan while en route to Pakistan landed in Doha for a brief stopover after the completion of his visit to the United States.

Upon arrival at the Hamd international airport, Qatar’s prime minister welcomed the prime minister and his delegation.

