PM Raja Farooq Haider mulls to ease coronavirus lockdown in AJK  

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider on Tuesday chaired a special cabinet meeting to mull over suggestions pertaining to coronavirus lockdown and Ramazan, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting was attended by ministers, chief secretary, Inspector General of Police (IGP) AJK and other top officials.

The premier said that 51 cases of coronavirus were reported in the region of which 23 have recovered completely while 28 still battle against the infection.

He said that they could decide to ease down the lockdown for a test period while adopting all preventive measures to avoid its outbreak.

Speaking over prayers and other activities during Ramazan, the AJK Prime minister said that they would take a joint decision after consultation with clerics from all school of thoughts.

He said that they could understand the issues faced by daily wagers due to lockdown and urged the masses to help needy people during the holy month.

It is pertinent to mention here that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has jumped to 9,216 after 796 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours.

According to the government’s statistics, 2,066 patients have recovered from the disease, while 11 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll currently stands at 192.

The total number of tests conducted, so far in the country stands at an access of 110886 with 5,347 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, according to the statistics released by the national dashboard.

Currently, 6,958 patients are being treated at various hospitals and quarantine facilities across the country.

