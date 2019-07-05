PM reaffirms commitment to deepen bilateral ties in meeting with Iranian minister

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Minister for Industry, Mines and Trade Reza Rehmani met with Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday.

At the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and progress thus far made towards optimally realising trade potential.

The Iranian minister, conveying greetings from the Iranian leadership to PM Khan, said the premier’s visit to Iran provided momentum to efforts aimed at cementing bilateral relations especially trade and economic ties.

He expressed great satisfaction over the progress being made by Pak-Iran Joint Trade Committee in removing obstacles in the way of enhancing mutual trade.

The prime minister welcomed the Iranian delegation and observed that geographical proximity and close brotherly ties, rooted in historical, cultural and religious commonalities, offered huge potential to enhance mutual trade and economic cooperation for the benefit of the people of two countries.

He underlined the need for the two countries to take concrete measures for addressing the issue of smuggling and providing the people, especially those residing near the Pak-Iran border, with increased business opportunities.

The prime minister also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening Pakistan-Iran relations in diverse fields including people-to-people exchanges.

The Iranian delegation included Yazdan Saif, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Ramezan Ali Sobhani Far, Member of Parliament, Abdullah Rigi Mirjaveh, Chairman ICCIMA, Sistan & Baluchistan Province and Ambassador Mehdi Honardoost.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, the PM’s adviser on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Chairman Board of Investment Zubair Gillani, and Secretary Commerce Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera were also present on the occasion.

