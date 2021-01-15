PM Imran accepts resignation of SAPM Nadeem Afzal

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday accepted the resignation of Nadeem Afzal Chan from his portfolio of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Coordination.

Chan, a seasoned politician known for his independent views, tendered resignations from both of his positions, Spokesperson and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The Prime Minister has been pleased to accept the resignation tendered by Nadeem Afzal Gondal, from the post of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Coordination, with immediate effect,” reads the notification issued by cabinet division.

In a meeting held on Wednesday, PM Imran Khan had criticised his aides and ministers for disagreeing with the government’s official policies.

It may be noted that Chan had resigned from the PPP on April 18, 2018 to join the PTI.

