ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated on Monday his resolve to raise the Kashmir issue at every forum, reported ARY News.

Chairing a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party here, he said the incumbent government would continue exposing the Modi government’s fascist designs vis-à-vis occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Khan directed the parliamentarians to highlight the PTI government’s policies on Kashmir effectively.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who was also in attendance, gave a detailed briefing on the prime minister’s successful trip to the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

The PTI lawmakers lauded PM Khan for vehemently presenting the Kashmir case at the UNGA saying he had won hearts of the people of Pakistan as well as Kashmir.

The prime minister reached back home on Sunday evening after a week of successful global diplomacy at the UN.

A large number of people gathered at the Islamabad airport to receive their beloved leader after his historic address to the UN General Assembly, highlighting grave human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir by Indian occupation forces.

