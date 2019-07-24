PM returning home after a very successful US visit: Defence minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak says Prime Minister Imran Khan is returning home after “a very successful” visit to the United States.

“Looking forward to welcoming our Prime Minister tonight at Isb airport at 1:30am,” he tweeted.

“The PM is returning after a very successful visit. Proud of him – A true leader!”

Looking forward to welcoming our Prime Minister tonight at Isb airport at 1:30am. The PM is returning after a very successful visit. Proud of him – A true leader ! — Pervez Khattak (@PervezKhattakPK) July 24, 2019

The prime minister is expected to touch down at Islamabad airport at 1:20 am.

Earlier today, PM Khan arrived in Doha for a brief stopover on his way back home upon completion of his US visit.

Qatari Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani received the prime minister at the Hamad International Airport.

During a meeting later, PM Khan and his Qatari counterpart discussed matters of mutual interest and ways to deepen ties between the two countries.

Comments

comments