PM Imran expresses satisfaction over arrangements for repatriation of Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Expressing his satisfaction over the arrangements made for the repatriation of stranded Pakistanis from abroad, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistanis in any nook and corner of the world are the government’s responsibility, ARY News reported.

Talking to his Special Assistant on National Security Moeed Yusuf, who called on him in Islamabad, PM Imran said that the government will fulfil its responsibility towards the Pakistani expatriates.

Briefing the prime minister on repatriation operation, Moeed Yusuf said that over 225,000 stranded Pakistanis have so far been brought back home from 70 countries.

He said the promise made by the prime minister to bring back the stranded Pakistanis from abroad in these difficult times has been fulfilled.

Read More: Shah Mahmood Qureshi says 100,000 stranded Pakistanis repatriated

Earlier on June 29, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that 100,000 Pakistanis stranded abroad during COVID-19 pandemic have been repatriated so far.

In a statement issued today to divulge details of measures taken by the government for overseas Pakistanis, the foreign minister had said that they were also trying to bring back other stranded countrymen.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that overseas Pakistanis had stood with the nation in testing times. “We are trying to safeguard the employment of those returning to Pakistan,” he had said.

Comments

comments