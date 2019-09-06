Usman Buzdar to remain Punjab CM: PM Imran Khan

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday made it clear that Usman Buzdar will continue as Punjab Chief Minister (CM) till Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is in power, ARY News reported.

According to ARY News anchorperson Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain, PM Khan while talking to him [Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain], has refuted all reports of replacing Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar and announced that Buzdar will continue as Punjab CM till PTI is in power.

“When i asked PM Imran about the possible change of Punjab CM as news are circulating all over Punjab and some MPAs and provincial minister are also trying hard to replace Usman Buzdar as CM Punjab, PM Khan categorically rejected the replacement and termed all allegations against him as false,” he added.

He also said that PM Khan also made it clear that if any corruption allegations and incompetency found against Buzdar in future then a thorough investigation would be carried out.

PM Khan considering to remove CM Usman Buzdar: sources

Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain further told ARY News that PM Khan chairing a meeting yesterday had shown full confidence in Buzdar and also hailed his performance.

