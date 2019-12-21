PM, Services Chiefs meet Justice Gulzar Ahmed after oath taking

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and the chiefs of three armed servics called on the new Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Saturday (today), ARY News reported.

The formal meetings took place at the Presidency after the oath taking ceremony of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) today.

PM Imran Khan and the services chiefs congratulated Justice Gulzar Ahmed in their meetings over holding the office of the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

President Arif Alvi administered the oath of office to Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, services chiefs, members of the federal cabinet, parliamentarians and serving and retired judges of the Supreme Court and senior lawyers.

His predecessor former CJP Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, got retired on Friday after completing his nearly two decade long career and deciding around 55,000 cases.

