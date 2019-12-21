Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PM, Services Chiefs meet Justice Gulzar Ahmed after oath taking

Justice Gulzar Ahmed Ceremony

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and the chiefs of three armed servics called on the new Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Saturday (today), ARY News reported.

The formal meetings took place at the Presidency after the oath taking ceremony of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) today.

PM Imran Khan and the services chiefs congratulated Justice Gulzar Ahmed in their meetings over holding the office of the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

President Arif Alvi administered the oath of office to Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, services chiefs, members of the federal cabinet, parliamentarians and serving and retired judges of the Supreme Court and senior lawyers.

His predecessor former CJP Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, got retired on Friday after completing his nearly two decade long career and deciding around 55,000 cases.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PIC attack: ATC reserves its verdict over granting physical remand of lawyers

Pakistan

Reference against Justice Waqar Seth sent to SJC

Pakistan

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is CEO of Zardari Group Limited, says Sheikh Rasheed

Pakistan

Former chief of Peace Committee, nephew die in Tank ambush


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close