ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the refurbished Hassanabdal railway station on November 6 (Friday), ARY News reported.

According to details, PM Imran will visit Attock tomorrow where he will inaugurate the Hassanabdal railway station and all preparations regarding his visit have been finalised.

The prime minister will inaugurate a special train for Sikh Yatrees. He will also address the ceremony.

British era railway station of Hasanabdal has been re-constructed after 127 years with the cost of Rs300 million.

The government took initiative to facilitate the masses and the Sikh pilgrims who reached there to visit their holy worship place Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib.

Sources added that the two-story railway station building covers 24,502 square feet space and 101,610 square feet external development area has been allocated for passengers’ facilities.

Earlier today it emerged that Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Sehat Card Plus programme for the entire population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Swat on Friday (tomorrow).

KP health minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra unveiled the plan while addressing a press conference along with Special Assistant on Information Kamran Bangash in Peshawar today.

He said that after the inauguration of Sehat Card Plus programme by PM Imran Khan, it will be implemented for the entire population of the province by January 31 next year.

